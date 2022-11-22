Man arrested in connection with fatal hit and run in Tipperary

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward
Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 10:16
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Co Tipperary.

The man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Thurles Garda Station where he is currently being detained.

A man in his 60s was killed on the R433 road near Clonmore village in the early hours of Monday morning.

When gardaí attended the scene shortly after 1am, they found the injured man on the side of the road. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the fatal incident.

Any road users who were in the area between 1am and 1.20am on Monday morning and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

