Non-binary person hospitalised following vicious attack in Dublin City

A non-binary person is recovering in hospital after being viciously assaulted in Dublin City last week.

The victim was attacked in the Dame St area of Dublin City at about 7pm last Thursday, June 2.

According to Gay Community News which first reported on the incident, the attack took place after one of the survivor's friends wrapped a Pride flag around them.

The victim was then allegedly beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed a number of times.

The individuals who carried out the attack, reportedly a man and a woman, then fled the scene on foot, according to witnesses.

The victim was then taken to a hospital in Dublin City where they are understood to still be undergoing treatment.

In a post on social media on Thursday, the victim said they were "still quite shaken, sore and exhausted".

"Anyone unaware, currently off work and healing from injuries from a recent assault. Feeling grateful for the paramedics, the hospital staff, kind strangers and especially for [queer] pals," they wrote.

The assault is the latest in a string of violent attacks against members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland recent months.

In May, two males viciously attacked a lesbian couple who were waiting at Dublin bus stop. Both received medial treatment for facial injuries.

Garda inquires into the attack are understood to be ongoing.

In April, a man in his 20s suffered a suspected homophobic assault while he walked along Dame Street.

The same month, Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were murdered in suspected homophobic attacks in Sligo.

Mr Moffitt was found dead in his home the night of Monday, April 11. Mr Snee was found dead in his home the following night.

The Irish Examiner has contacted An Garda Síochána for comment on the June 2 attack.