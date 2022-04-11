Corkman charged with assault of man after using fire hydrant to break into apartments

A Ballincollig man allegedly used a fire hydrant to smash his way into an apartment building to assault a man in his home before leaving by a balcony and climbing down to another apartment where a three-year-old boy was sleeping.

These were the allegations made by Garda Raphael Liston in the case against 19-year-old Cian Goggin of Glendower Court, Ballincollig, County Cork.

Garda Liston objected to bail being granted to Goggin who is charged with assault causing harm to a man, trespassing at Quadrant apartments in Ballincollig and causing criminal damage.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday night, April 8, when he climbed over a security access gate, took a fire hydrant from a wall and used it to break an alarm before using a second hydrant to smash through the door of an apartment.

“This apartment was occupied by a man and his two children – aged 18 months and two-and-a-half years. He kicked out and hit this man in the head and body,” Garda Liston alleged.

It was further alleged that some of these activities were video-recorded by people in the area at the time.

Gardaí arrived and he allegedly fled but later returned, hid in the apartment before getting out the window onto a third-floor balcony. It is alleged that he then climbed down to a lower balcony and climbed in the window of this second apartment where a three-year-old boy was sleeping in his bedroom.

Bail ruling

One of the grounds for objecting to bail was the prosecution's belief that he would interfere with the injured party if released on bail. Another ground for the objection was the view that it was a serious incident entering two apartments without permission and where young children were present.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, submitted that if the accused was remanded in custody he would remain in prison for months waiting for the prosecution to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Det. Garda Liston said: “That is correct but the charges are very serious.” Mr Buttimer said the defendant was intoxicated at the time of the alleged offences. Det. Garda Liston agreed and said that the questioning of the accused had to be suspended for a period of six hours due to the defendant’s level of intoxication.

Summing up the garda objection to bail, Inspector Martin Canny said: “These are extremely serious allegations being made against the defendant.”

Mr Buttimer said: “It is obvious he was out of control. He was here on Saturday (a special sitting of Cork District Court) and he did not apply for bail.” Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until April 13.