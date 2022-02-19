Cork pensioner had €5k funeral savings stolen by man who claimed he had cleaned gutters

An 82-year-old man who had his life savings stolen from him as he counted it on his kitchen table used to keep his front door open and chat to passing neighbours but now he spends most of the day in bed with the door locked.

That was the reaction of the man who was saving this €5,500 to pay for his own funeral so that he would not be a burden on anyone after his death.

Now the 31-year-old responsible for “this lousy crime” was jailed for four years.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a four-and-a-half year sentence with the last six months suspended.

“It was a lousy thing to do to an elderly man in his own house counting his life savings,” Judge Boyle said.

Garda Brendan Dunne said the crime was committed at 11am on July 1, 2020, when the 81-year-old man was sitting at his kitchen table at Harte Barry Place in Kanturk.

“This man lives a very simple life. He accumulated a large amount of money — €5,500 — to pay for his own funeral. He was counting it on to the kitchen table.

“Jason Coffey walked in and told him he was after cleaning his gutters. He picked up a large amount of cash and left €150,” Garda Dunne said.

The prosecuting garda said no such work had been done. The defendant was tracked down by CCTV in the neighbourhood where he was seen getting into a van and the registration plate was traced.

When arrested and interviewed over two months later, he claimed that he had only entered the house on the invitation of the injured party. Garda Dunne said this was not the case. The accused also claimed he only took €200 but that was not correct.

Jason Coffey had been living in homeless accommodation in Tralee at the time and now lives with his partner in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

73 previous convictions

He had 73 previous convictions, including two counts for robbery, 12 for theft and several for assault.

Judge Boyle said those previous offences of robbery and theft were particularly relevant to the present case.

Katie O’Connell, defence barrister, said: “To be fair to my client, he did not apply for bail. He said he was very sorry for what he did to the old man and said, when interviewed by gardaí: ‘Tell the old man I am sorry'.

“He was living in a homeless shelter in Tralee at the time.”

Ms O’Connell BL described the burglary as opportunistic and while the accused took money he did not threaten the old man.

“He saw the open door. There was no threat, no ransacking. He left with money and used it for drugs. He is showing willingness to overcome for difficulty that he never showed before.

“He saved the old man the trauma of coming to court and saved the guards time and money as well. There is a dispute about the amount he took. He was remorseful.

"Unfortunately, he has had a very difficult life. He had a chronic addiction to cocaine to mask the difficulties from childhood. He has attended counselling but accepts he needs a lot more. He has a lot to iron out with his wife — that would be an understatement.”

Judge Boyle noted from the victim impact statement, that was not read to the court, that the injured party used to leave his front door open and chat to neighbours but now it is kept locked at all times and he never has cash in his house. He spends most of his day in bed since this happened.