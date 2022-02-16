Two arrested in connection with death of man who tried to prevent theft of his car

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Dublin last month have made two arrests.
The incident on January 23 resulted in the death of 50-year-old Ian McDonnell almost a week later.
Mr McDonnell sustained injuries after he intervened to prevent the theft of his car.
In doing so, he was carried on the bonnet of his vehicle, a distance, to where he was discovered.
He was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and passed away on Friday, January 28.
Today, Gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 20s.
They are currently being detained at Garda stations in the South West Dublin area.
Investigations are ongoing.