'She is a f***ing liar', Cork woman accused of sexually assaulting her cousin, 8, told gardaí

A woman accused of carrying out a sexual assault in her early teens on her eight-year-old cousin reacted to the allegations put to her in a Garda interview by saying of the complainant: “When I catch her she is dead.”

The complainant is now aged 18 and the accused woman 24. They were eight and 14 at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Details of the memo of interview with the accused were put before the jury on Tuesday.

When the alleged sexual assault was first put to her, the accused replied: “I never did anything to that one.”

The accused said she went to her local Garda station when the complaints were first made against her online when the complainant allegedly wrote that you can’t even trust your own family and that the accused should not be allowed near children.

When the sleeping arrangements in the bedroom were first put to her, the accused said: “That is lies anyway.”

It was put to her she was staying in her younger cousin’s home because she [the accused] had been thrown out of her own house. The accused said: “I was never thrown out of my house, especially at 15 anyway.”

Detective Garda Eimear Brennan said it was alleged the accused kissed her cousin up and down her body and got her to do the same to her.

She replied: “That is horrible. I don’t be in her house to be doing that to her. That is disgusting. When I see her I am going to kick the s*** out of her… When I catch her she is dead.

“She is a f***ing liar, that is what she is.”

Again when it was put to her that she told the complainant she would get in trouble if she told anyone she said: “That is lies. I did nothing to the young-one. Do you think I would be here if I did something? I would have went on the run.”

The 24-year-old woman was put on trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court last week and pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a girl at an address in Cork on an unknown date between May and September 2011.

The trial was interrupted and could not proceed because of what were described to the jury as unforeseen circumstances. The trial resumed on Tuesday before Judge Dara Hayes.

The complainant said she was eight and her cousin — the defendant — was 15 and was thrown out of home and she was allowed to stay at her house. She said the two of them shared a bed while her sister slept in another bed in the same room.

“She made me do stuff with her that I wasn’t supposed to do. She said if I told anyone we done stuff together I’d get in trouble.

“She used to be kissing up and down my body and she made me do the same stuff on her. I used to have to kiss her. At the end she fingered me.

“I felt weird. I didn’t feel comfortable. I didn’t know what she was doing. She was saying it was just a game like, to play along. She said it was a game and like everyone played it. If I didn’t do it I would get in trouble."

Defence senior counsel Alice Fawsitt said to the complainant: “All you were interested in was setting up [defendant’s name]).” The complainant replied, “Setting her up? I told her what I was going to do.”

Ms Fawsitt said: “You decided to throw it at her.” The complainant replied, “I did not throw it at her. She knew what she done.”

The trial continues.