Man charged after 'sophisticated' grow-house and €125k worth of cannabis seized in Tipperary

The drugs were found after the search of a home between Nenagh and Toomevara as part of Operation Tara
The drugs were found after the search of a home between Nenagh and Toomevara as part of Operation Tara.

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 18:50
Greg Murphy

A man has been charged after gardaí in Co Tipperary seized more than €125,000 worth of suspected cannabis on Friday.

During the search, gardaí uncovered a "sophisticated grow-house" in the attic of the house along with 17 cannabis plants worth an estimated €13,600.

They also found four sealed buckets containing vacuum-packed cannabis herb with an estimated value of €112,000.

The drugs will be sent forward for analysis.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh garda station where he was later charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court at 10.30am on Monday, February 14.

