Man charged after 'sophisticated' grow-house and €125k worth of cannabis seized in Tipperary

A man has been charged after gardaí in Co Tipperary seized more than €125,000 worth of suspected cannabis on Friday.
The drugs were found after the search of a home between Nenagh and Toomevara as part of Operation Tara.
During the search, gardaí uncovered a "sophisticated grow-house" in the attic of the house along with 17 cannabis plants worth an estimated €13,600.
They also found four sealed buckets containing vacuum-packed cannabis herb with an estimated value of €112,000.
The drugs will be sent forward for analysis.
A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh garda station where he was later charged.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court at 10.30am on Monday, February 14.