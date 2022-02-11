More than €33,000 in suspected drugs and cash seized in Dublin

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 20:50
Steve Neville

More than €33,000 in suspected drugs and cash has been seized in Dublin.

Along with drug paraphernalia, cocaine with an estimated value of €10,010, cannabis herb valued at €4,460 and €19,320 in cash was seized by Gardaí.

Gardaí said that he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The seizure was carried out by the Coolock Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

