More than €33,000 in suspected drugs and cash seized in Dublin

More than €33,000 in suspected drugs and cash has been seized in Dublin.
The seizure was made this afternoon following a search of a residence that was carried out in the Malahide area.
Along with drug paraphernalia, cocaine with an estimated value of €10,010, cannabis herb valued at €4,460 and €19,320 in cash was seized by Gardaí.
A male youth was arrested at the scene and taken to Coolock Garda Station.
Gardaí said that he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The seizure was carried out by the Coolock Divisional Drugs Unit.
Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.