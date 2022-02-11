Man and woman questioned over fatal stabbing

A woman and a man are being questioned in relation to the fatal stabbing of a male aged in his 30s in rural Co Wicklow on Thursday night.

Emergency services discovered the man’s body in a house in Ballyconnell, a tiny village on the border with Carlow.

The two arrests were made at the scene.

The grim find was made at around 8.15pm.

The man, aged 36 and thought to be from one of the Baltic states, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau were requested.

Sources said that a large number of people had access to the house and that it often seemed to be used for parties.

The house — one of around 10 council houses — is opposite a national school and beside a community hall.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of a male that occurred at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow [on] Thursday 10 February.”

It said gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm.

“A male, aged in his 30s, was located deceased inside the property with fatal injuries,” it said.

The statement the body remained at the scene and the area was sealed off pending a forensic examination.

The State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau were sought and arrived on Friday morning.

A technical examination under way at the house.

A preliminary autopsy was conducted at the scene before the body was removed to hospital for a full examination.

The Technical Bureau conducted an extensive examination inside and outside the property.

The Garda statement said two arrests were made at the property: “A female (aged in her 20s) and a male (aged in his 30s) were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Bray Garda Station and Baltinglass Garda Station, respectively.

Gardaí in Baltinglass Station are investigating and are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

The statement said that anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell on Thursday evening, or any person who noticed any unusual activity in the village, should contact investigating Gardaí.

“Any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available,” it said.

“Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may has camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

It said anyone with information which maybe relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardai outside the house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow.

Speaking just as he was leaving Ballyconnell, local Fianna Fáil councillor John Mullen said: “Everyone is highly shocked. This kind of thing just doesn’t happen here. This is a very small little village and everyone is unbelievably shocked.

“It’s a very small tight-knit community. It’s just an appalling tragedy.”

The village has a population of 50 to 100 people.

Mr Mullen urged anyone with information to contact gardaí.