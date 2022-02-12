'I beg you for leniency', man convicted of shoplifting offences tells judge

Accused begged judge not to send him to prison, telling her his head was 'all over the place' and he resorted to alcohol and then ended up shoplifting to pay for it
Court heard accused stole €1,158 worth of property from Boots pharmacy in Blackpool and in other cases property worth in the region of €100. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A young man whose mother murdered his father pleaded with a sentencing judge not to send him back to prison for a series of shoplifting offences.

The young man, Michael Foley O’Driscoll, told Judge Joanne Carroll that his head was “all over the place” and he resorted to alcohol and then ended up shoplifting to pay for it.

The defendant also said he had served a 10-month sentence for other similar crimes and that many of the new charges related to a similar period and he felt they could have been included in his 10-month sentence but were not. 

Judge Carroll said she understood the point the young man was making and she would take this into consideration.

Judge Carroll noted the accused was pleading guilty to several theft convictions and one of causing criminal damage where he broke a security tag off an item of clothing in a shop.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the details of the shoplifting offences — some of them related to large quantities of stolen property.

For instance, he stole €1,158 worth of property from Boots pharmacy in Blackpool and in other cases property worth in the region of €100.

18 previous theft convictions

He had 18 previous theft convictions.

John Devlin, defence barrister, said the 24-year-old did not put the State to the trouble of proving the cases and pleaded guilty immediately.

“He had an exceptionally difficult background. His mother was convicted of murdering his father in 2018. That had a considerable effect on his life,” Mr Devlin BL said.

O’Driscoll Foley spoke up by video link from prison, adding to what Mr Devlin said on his behalf.

“I had a hard upbringing… I ended up homeless. That is when I started shoplifting. I am on Librium to stay off alcohol. Prison is not the place for me. I know I could do better outside with the right support.

“I beg you for leniency. I will not let you or the court down,” he said.

Judge Joanne Carroll put the accused on an 18-month probation bond and also imposed a four-month suspended jail term.

The judge wished the young man the best of luck.

