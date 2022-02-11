Cork woman charged with laundering €150k cash avoids jail

The swift actions of the gardaí were praised by a sentencing judge in a case where almost €150,000 cash was seized from a bank account as it was about to be laundered.

Instead the money was returned its owners.

Judge Helen Boyle made this comment as she acceded to a defence application to direct the jury to find the woman — in whose account the money was found — not guilty.

The Cork woman was put on trial by judge and jury charged with money-laundering in respect of almost €150,000 which was discovered in her account and now she has been found not guilty of the crime.

Judge Boyle directed a jury — following legal argument — to acquit the accused woman, Lisa Coade Moran, and to enter a verdict of not guilty by direction of the trial judge.

Lisa Coade Moran, of Dublin Street, Blackpool, Cork, pleaded not guilty to a money-laundering charge where it was alleged there was €148,196 in her Ulster Bank account on St Patrick’s Street between September 24, 2018, and November 27, 2018, at a time when she knew or was reckless as to whether this money was the proceeds of crime.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland submitted in the absence of the jury: “It is a case that has nothing but speculation in it. An essential element of the offence is missing. A clear implication is that the trial should be stopped.”

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly submitted that the case should be put to the jury.

When he opened the case, Mr Kelly said the crime involving other unnamed parties which generated the proceeds of this crime was an invoice re-direction fraud, where one company regularly paying large sums to another company in Cork were approached by an unnamed third party, fraudulently telling the company that the bank details to which they should make payment had changed. The new bank details were effectively the account in the name of the defendant Lisa Coade Moran.

Judge Helen Boyle summarised the arguments which were made to her: “This lady opened the account and the proceeds of crime were placed into this account. The defence accepts a fraud occurred and that there was evidence she opened the account but that there was no evidence at all that the accused actually knew the money was the proceeds of crime.”

The judge further accepted the defence submission that there was no evidence of the accused being reckless in this regard.