Corkman severed victim's artery with large kitchen knife after 'colossal amount of drink'

A Cork man who stabbed another man in the leg – severing an artery – after they arranged by Snapchat to meet in the afternoon was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

31-year-old David Burke of Mount Carmel, Glasheen Road, Cork, had “a colossal amount of drink” and possibly some tablets that day prior to the assault, his barrister, Donal O’Sullivan said.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years with the last six months suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. David Burke pleaded guilty to the production of a large kitchen knife and a charge of assault causing harm to the other man.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan said the accused and the injured party had been in contact a number of times on the day of the incident and eventually arranged to meet.

“At 4pm on Monday, May 10, 2020, he took a knife from his home and went to the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road and met the other man whom he knew.

“There was an altercation between the two and Mr Burke stabbed him in the leg cutting an artery. An ambulance arrived and took him to hospital,” Det. Sgt. Duggan said.

Gardaí went to Mr Burke’s house and he was caught with blood-stained clothing and there was a blood-stained knife at his home. There was also CCTV coverage of the assault and there was also coverage of it on a mobile phone and on a dash-cam.

Judge Helen Boyle said: “A number of eyewitnesses observed what happened. You had been in contact with the person a number of times during that day and you arranged to meet with him and brought a knife to this meeting.

“You have a long history of substance abuse. You have a significant number of previous convictions. Of significance is a previous conviction for assault causing harm.

You were highly intoxicated when you were arrested. You drank a large amount of alcohol on the date and may have taken tablets.

“You indicated you brought the knife because you had fear of the other party. You did not take up the bail and opted to sort yourself out in custody.

“There is a certain determination now to deal with your addiction and previous offending issues. However, the probation service finds that you are at high risk of re-conviction, based on communicating with negative peers, lack of accommodation and addiction difficulties.

“Going to meet a person with a knife meant there was a certain amount of premeditation to it. I note that the injured party does not wish to make a complaint.”