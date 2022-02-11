Woman left paralysed speaks of relief after driver fails to restore licence

Lydia Branley had only recently graduated with first-class honours in civil engineering and had been offered a job at the Irish Aviation Authority
Woman left paralysed speaks of relief after driver fails to restore licence

Lydia Branley (in wheelchair) was a front-seat passenger when Martin Kearney – who had his licence restored in 2009 after getting a five-year ban in 2007 – lost control of his BMW 3.2 coupe whilst driving at 150 km/h. Photo: Collins

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 10:35
Peter Doyle

A woman who was left paralysed after the car she was a passenger in crashed into a field at high speed has told of her relief after the driver lost a second bid to get his licence back.

Lydia Branley was a front-seat passenger when Martin Kearney – who had his licence restored in 2009 after getting a five-year ban in 2007 – lost control of his BMW 3.2 coupe when he turned off Sligo-Dublin N4 road onto a slip road near Ballisodare whilst driving at 150 km/h, in September 2010.

The car rolled for 100 metres before hitting a pole in a field and ending up in a stream.

Ms Branley had only recently graduated with first-class honours in civil engineering and had been offered a job at the Irish Aviation Authority when she was pulled from the wreckage.

She was later forced to spend nine months in a coma as she recovered from her injuries and was left unable to eat or talk without assistance.

Kearney (40) of Castlefield Manor, Ballina, Co. Mayo, was later jailed for four years in 2012 by Judge Anthony Hunt at Sligo Circuit Court after admitting dangerous driving causing serious harm to Ms Branley, who was 25 at the time of the accident. He was also banned from the roads for 20 years.

The driving ban was later appealed and reduced to 12 years in December 2014.

A bid by Kearney last February to have his licence restored was rejected by Judge Francis Comerford at Sligo Circuit Criminal Court.

Kearney later launched an appeal against this decision, with his barrister Liam Dockery BL telling the Court of Appeal on Thursday that Judge Comerford had erred in law in refusing the application to restore the licence under Section 29 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Read More

Woman left with catastrophic injuries after crash gets €10m

He said his client had been off the road for 10 years now, and that the 12-year ban had been an “entirely punitive solution with no restorative element all”.

Leo Mulrooney BL, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that Ms Branley was in the courtroom and was following the proceedings in person. Mr Mulrooney said that Judge Comerford was correct to dismiss Kearney’s application to have his licence restored.

Mr Justice John Edwards said the Court of Appeal had also decided to reject the application. Speaking outside court, Ms Branley’s representatives said she had found attending court tiring and stressful but she was happy with the outcome.

“He had already been banned and shouldn’t have even been driving that night,” a spokesperson said.

“We can only hope that this thing never happens to anyone else.”

More in this section

Gardaí investigating Dublin crime gang seize sub-machine gun and cash Gardaí investigating Dublin crime gang seize sub-machine gun and cash
Waterford man 'kicked and punched' opposing team's mentor at U14 camogie match Waterford man 'kicked and punched' opposing team's mentor at U14 camogie match
Dean Kerrie 10Feb pic3 Fisherman died from single stab wound to the chest, Waterford murder trial hears
#Courtsroad safety
<p>Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to any person who may have information to contact them. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Two arrested after man, 30s, found dead at Wicklow house

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

  • 3
  • 23
  • 27
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices