Two arrested after man, 30s, found dead at Wicklow house

A man has died following an assault at a house in Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

Gardaí arrived at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh at 8.15pm where they found a man, aged in his 30s, with fatal injuries.

The body remains at the scene and a technical examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out later today.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested at the scene. They are being detained at Bray Garda Station and Baltinglass Garda Station respectively.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to any person who may have information to contact them.

Anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell yesterday or any person who noticed any unusual activity in Ballyconnell yesterday evening is asked to contact Gardaí.

Any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available.

Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may has camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Any person with any information which maybe relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.