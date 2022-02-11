'Unusual circumstances' delay trial of Cork woman accused of sexually assaulting cousin, 8

The trial that commenced on Monday of a woman accused of carrying out a sexual assault in her early teens on her eight-year-old cousin has been adjourned until next Tuesday, February 15.
Judge Helen Boyle explained to the jury of nine men and three women that the case which commenced before Judge Dara Hayes could not proceed before that for reasons “beyond our control.”
Judge Boyle said: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances it was not possible to proceed this week with the trial. It is somewhat unusual and involves circumstances beyond our control.”
The 24-year-old woman was put on trial on Monday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of sexually assaulting a girl at an address in Cork on an unknown date between May and September 2011.
Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said the allegation in the case is that the defendant was sleeping at the complainant’s home in the Summer of 2011 when they were aged around 14 and eight, respectively.
Mr O’Sullivan said it was alleged that “during the course of staying there, there was an inappropriate touching that went on between them… There was inappropriate touching.”