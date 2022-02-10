Waterford pub worker dismissed after protesting at customer's sexual slur awarded €30k

The fallout from a comment by a female pub customer that a female bar worker was probably engaged in a sex act with a named manager has cost two publicans €30,000.

This follows Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator Patsy Doyle ordering that Pat and Andrew Kiely trading as Paddy Browns Pub In Waterford City pay Claire O’Neill €30,000 in compensation.

Ms Doyle has ordered the Kielys pay Ms O’Neill €25,000 for both the harassment and sexual harassment she suffered as a consequence of the utterances made to her in verbal outbursts by two customers in the pub on May 18, 2018, and the effects of that discrimination.

Ms Doyle has ordered the publicans to pay Ms O’Neill an additional €5,000 for her discriminatory dismissal, which occurred seven days later.

In her findings, Ms Doyle described Ms O’Neill’s dismissal by text in May 2018 as “both careless and callous”.

In evidence, Ms O’Neill said that on May 18, 2018, she heard a female customer ask a male colleague where she was and the female customer answered her own question by stating in a smart tone that Ms O’Neill “was probably engaged in a sexual act with [named manager]”.

Ms O’Neill said shortly after, the female customer’s partner came to the counter and Ms O’Neill served him.

Ms O’Neill told him what his partner had said and that she was not inclined to serve her until she apologised.

In response, the man disputed her account and demanded the drink with an expletive.

The female customer left shortly after, leaving her partner at the bar and he verbally attacked Ms O’Neill and called her "a cow".

The male customer then argued with a manager and the manager stood up for Ms O’Neill and barred the couple.

Barring overturned

However, a co-owner of the pub said the couple would not be barred and the decision to bar them was over-turned within 24 hours on the undertaking of an apology which did not materialise.

Ms O’Neill and the manager on duty on the night served an ultimatum to their employer when they said they would not continue to work at the business if the couple were not barred.

However, Ms O’Neill was dismissed by text one week later, on May 25, 2018, while the male manager was retained.

The dismissal text read: “We won’t be offering you a contract at Paddy Browns, so therefore, your probation is over. We can’t run a business like this.”

Ms O’Neill claimed her employer did nothing to protect her against the behaviour of the couple.

Solicitor for Ms O’Neill, Sean Ormonde & Co, argued that the employer failed to protect Ms O’Neill from “overt and hostile sexual harassment” in the workplace.

Ms O’Neill was employed for only three weeks at the time of the May 18, 2018, incident and was paid €10 an hour.

Ms O’Neill found new work soon after her dismissal, but she carries a residual unease in how she was treated at the business.

In her findings, Ms Doyle found Ms O’Neill’s evidence “ultimately compelling and persuasive” and found Ms O’Neill’s gender played a part in her dismissal.

Ms Doyle found Ms O’Neill experienced both harassment and sexual harassment in the context of her employment on May 18, 2018, and the employer’s managers failed to act in a reasonably practicable manner to cease or reduce the effects of the behaviour.

Ms Doyle found the employer “did not manage the fallout from the incidents of what I have since found to be harassment”.

Ms Doyle said the employer did not have the tools at their disposal and took the path of least resistance when they terminated Ms O’Neill’s employment on May 25 by text.

As part of her order, Ms Doyle has ordered the publicans must provide training to everyone involved in their business on employment equality, with special emphasis on harassment and sexual harassment.

A co-owner of the pub told the WRC that what happened on May 18, 2018, “did not equate with a barring offence and that matter had been investigated”.

The co-owner said he met with the couple the following day and his intervention had been effective.

The co-owner said he understood they were to temper their language and he anticipated they were going to apologise.

He said he had endeavoured to hear from both parties affected and affirmed he stood up for all of his staff.

The co-owner said he had not checked up on whether the apology from the couple had been received by Ms O’Neill.