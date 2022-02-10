Man, 30s, arrested in connection with €100k cannabis seizure

Gardaí in Kildare have made an arrest following the seizure of around €100,000 worth of drugs.
As part of ongoing investigations, Gardaí from Athy and Kildare town carried out a search at a residential property in Kildare town yesterday.
During the course of the search, cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 was recovered.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was then detained.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court this afternoon in connection with the case.
The drugs seized will now be sent forward to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.