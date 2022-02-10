Cork man charged with attempted sexual exploitation of teenage girl

A 44-year-old man living in Monkstown, Cork, was charged with two counts arising out of the investigation of alleged attempts to contact a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan arrested Tim Bowen, 44, with an address at Cottage View, Monkstown, Cork, and charged him with two counts.

The first charge alleges that between July 4 and July 26, 2019, he did attempt to communicate with a child by way of communication technology for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of that child.

The second charge states that at Costa Coffee in Bishopstown on July 26, 2019, he did attempt to intentionally meet the child for the purpose of doing something that constituted sexual exploitation of the child, namely sexual assault.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment on the charges and that a book of evidence would be prepared or else the accused could sign pleas of guilty at the district court for sentencing at the circuit court.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke asked for the case to be adjourned so the defence could consider whether guilty or not guilty pleas would be entered in respect of the two charges.

Judge Joanne Carroll adjourned the case until March 16 for that purpose.

Bail conditions require Tim Bowen to sign on twice a week at Togher Garda Station, notify gardaí of any change of address, surrender his passport and to be contactable by Det Sgt Duggan by mobile phone at all times.