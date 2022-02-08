Scammers using their cúpla focal to extort money from Irish people

The public are being warned to be aware of the latest email scam which seeks to con people out of over €1,000.
The extortion email, which is as Gaeilge, comes from a South Korean address.
It falsely claims to have a video of the recipient watching explicit content.
It goes on to threaten to post this on social media unless the recipient pays out €1,200 in Bitcoin.
Anti-virus company ESET says this email is a scam intended to dupe unsuspecting users out of their cash.
Anyone who has been targeted by these scams is asked to report them to their local garda station.