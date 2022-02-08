Scammers using their cúpla focal to extort money from Irish people

The extortion email, which is as Gaeilge, comes from a South Korean address.
Anti-virus company ESET says this email is a scam intended to dupe unsuspecting users out of their cash. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 14:39
Michelle McGlynn

The public are being warned to be aware of the latest email scam which seeks to con people out of over €1,000.

It falsely claims to have a video of the recipient watching explicit content.

It goes on to threaten to post this on social media unless the recipient pays out €1,200 in Bitcoin.

Anti-virus company ESET says this email is a scam intended to dupe unsuspecting users out of their cash.

Anyone who has been targeted by these scams is asked to report them to their local garda station.

