'Could I ask for another judge after dinner?' inquires man accused of assault in Cork

A 41-year-old man who was refused bail on an assault charge before lunch asked the presiding judge: “Could I ask for another judge after dinner?”

Paul Tynan of no fixed address who lives on a boat on the River Lee in Cork city spoke up as he was being escorted into custody.

He said he wanted to sack his solicitor, he claimed there had been perjury in evidence against him in his bail application and finally he wanted another judge to deal with the case.

The charge against Tynan of assault causing harm relates to Lavitt’s Quay, Cork. He faces another charge of simple assault on a member of An Garda Síochána at Mayfield garda station following the alleged offence at Lavitt’s Quay.

Judge Joanne Carroll refused the bail application and remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on February 21. Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the prosecution was objecting to bail being granted in the case.

Garda Shane Heffernan said the evidence on the assault causing harm charge was serious and that the complainant knew the accused to see him.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said that the fact that he might have known him did not prove anything.

As soon as Judge Carroll refused bail, Tynan stood up in the dock and asked: “Could I ask for another judge after dinner?” Judge Carroll directed that the accused would be given any medication in prison for which he already had a prescription.

As well as looking for another judge, Tynan wanted to ‘sack’ his solicitor and he complained of ‘perjury’ by the prosecution.

The charges of assault causing harm to the man in his 20s at Lavitt’s Quay and the assault of the garda at Mayfield station relate to alleged offences on October 4, 2021.

As he was escorted into custody, Paul Tynan said: “I am refusing to recognise the court.”