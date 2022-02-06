Two charged in connection with seizure of €374,000 in cash in Dublin

Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of €374,000 in cash in Dublin over the weekend.
The two, aged 27 and 38, were arrested after gardaí intercepted two vehicles in the Holywell area of Swords on Friday.
The men were arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing the ability of an organised crime group to commit a serious offence, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.
The operation involving officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Special Crime Task Force, was part of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation targeting serious and organised crime in the Dublin Region.
Follow up searches were conducted in the Swords and Clondalkin areas.
The men were detained in Coolock Garda station pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 and have been charged this evening in relation to the seizures.
They are due to appear before Swords District Court on Monday morning.