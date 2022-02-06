Man, 20s, arrested following Dundalk collision which injured two passengers and two gardaí

The car, which was spotted driving erratically, failed to stop for gardaí before colliding with the garda vehicle. 
Shortly after 4.00am, gardaí encountered a vehicle travelling erratically on Park Street, Dundalk. 

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 09:44
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s has been arrested this morning following a dangerous driving incident which resulted in four people being brought to hospital, including two gardaí .

Shortly after 4.00am, gardaí encountered a vehicle travelling erratically on Park Street, Dundalk. 

The vehicle failed to stop when requested to do so by gardaí.

"A managed containment operation ensued which came to a conclusion shortly before 4.30am at the Redcow roundabout, Dundalk when the offending vehicle collided with an official garda vehicle," said a garda spokesperson.

Two members of An Garda Síochána were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for their injuries. 

A man and two women in their 20s, the passengers of the offending vehicle, were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as a precaution.

A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and was brought to Dundalk Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Park Street, Demesne and Redcow Roundabout areas of Dundalk at this time, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing," it was added. 

