Girl, 5, tells Cork court father 'throwed me on wall' while she tried to protect mother

A five-year-old girl tried to protect her mother from being assaulted by her dad but the child was then assaulted and thrown against a wall in the house, a court in Cork has heard.

The child who is now seven gave evidence in an interview recorded with a specialist garda interviewer. The little girl gave details of trying to push her dad away from her mom but that he was too strong. She gave details of the assault on herself and on her mother.

The child became a little restless by the end of the interview which went on for approximately 40 minutes and she said she wanted to go out and play with her friend.

While the accused man’s barrister, William Bulman, said the accused denied both assaults, the accused was cross-examined at Cork District Court by Inspector Anne Marie Guiney of Protective services unit of An Garda Siochana and said he did not deny what his daughter said in the recorded interview.

The 58–year-old man was convicted of assaulting his wife and daughter in February 2020. Judge Marian O’Leary put sentencing back until February 15 and mentioned the possibility of restorative justice being employed in the case.

Garda Seán Murphy went to the scene and the accused man reacted angrily towards him, saying: “Do your job f***ing properly and separate us if you want to talk to us.” Garda Murphy said: “He was aggressive with me throughout. He said she had to leave the house – it was his house.”

A neighbour said that she went there a short time before this because she heard a child screaming for help.

Girl's interview

The little girl who is now seven was interviewed by specialist interviewer Detective Garda Iris Brosnan and a DVD of this interview was played in the course of the case. The in-camera trial at Cork District Court went on for over three hours.

Describing the scene between her father and mother, the child said, “He cut her favourite flower in the garden and he broke her vases. He said some bad words – the F-word and the B-word.

“He started kicking her. I was trying to help her. I tried to push him but he was too strong. Do you know my mum is small and do you know he is big? He is really big. He could even fit through the ceiling because he is so big.

“He throwed me on the wall and I was banged on the wall – my back and my head.

Blood was coming. There was metal on the wall. It hurt and there was bleeding.

“My mom grabbed me. He was sticking her on the wall. He was hitting her with his fist,” the child said in the interview.

Det. Garda Brosnan asked: “How many times did he hit her?” The child replied: “Lots of times. I don’t know. She said, ‘Don’t hit my daughter’.

“I think I was four or five. I was smaller. I was crying in my room,” the child said.

Mother's testimony

The child’s mother said her husband called her a “f***ing bitch” when she asked him to help her with a form she was filling out. “When he threw my stuff on the floor I went to the bathroom. He followed me in. I said, never again are you going to disrespect me in front of my daughter. I started screaming.

“I went to my daughter’s bedroom. I tried to block the door until things calmed down.

“I was very upset because he was disrespecting me. His mouth was foaming. He closed his fist and said, ‘She is not my daughter, you f***ing b****.' He kicked my bottom twice.” Defence barrister William Bulman asked why the defendant was the one who phoned the gardaí if he was the one causing the difficulties.

Mr Bulman said to the defendant’s wife that her evidence against him was “all fabrication”.