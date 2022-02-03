Corkman admits producing child sex abuse images

He also admitted to possessing child sex abuse images
The man will be sentenced on April 28. File photo: iStock

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 20:17
Liam Heylin

A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the production of images of child sexual abuse in Midleton, County Cork.

Alan Cashman was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to the two charges against him.

He admitted knowingly producing child pornography between June 3 and July 4, 2017.

The second count he admitted was of knowingly possessing child pornography between May 29, 2016, and July 22, 2016, at his home at Templenacarriga, Midleton, County Cork.

Defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell said to Judge Helen Boyle: “My application is that the matter would go back for sentence on bail for a report from a forensic psychologist which would be of assistance to the court.” 

Ms O’Connell SC said the psychologist had been treating the defendant since 2019 so that his clinical findings would be of use. “He has no previous convictions and there has been no difficulties since,” Ms O’Connell said.

Judge Boyle adjourned sentencing until April 28.

