Man further remanded on charge of murdering his wife 

Woman, who suffered severe knife injuries to head and neck, was found dead at her home last November
Fabiole Camara De Campos was found dead at her home last November.

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 15:56
Tom Tuite

A Brazilian man charged with murdering his wife at their Dublin apartment has been further remanded in custody.

Fabiole Camara De Campos, 32, also from Brazil, lived in Ireland for around five years. She was found dead at her home in Charlestown Place on St Margaret's Road, in Finglas, in the city's north side on the morning of November 4 last.

She suffered multiple severe knife injuries to the head and neck in the fatal assault.

Gardaí gained entry at about 6.15 am and preserved the scene for a technical examination.

They charged her husband Diego Costa Silva, 32,with her murder.

He was remanded in custody on November 6 and faced his latest hearing on Thursday at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Victor Blake remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on March 3, pending the preparation of a book of evidence by the DPP.

At his first hearing, Detective Sergeant Louise McHugh said Mr Costa Silva was charged with murder contrary to common law and "made no reply after caution".

The court ordered psychiatric treatment for the accused in custody.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to hold a bail hearing in a murder case, which requires an application in the High Court.

Fabiole Camara De Campos recently worked in a cryptocurrency firm as a customer support analyst. She had been living in Dublin with Diego, a former professional driver, since December 2016.

