Second male juvenile arrested as Ballyfermot assault probe continues

The first male juvenile, arrested on Wednesday of this week in connection with the assault, has now been released
The scene on the Ballyfermot Road pictured this afternoon where Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, was left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbones and a ruptured eyeball on December 30. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 15:14

A second male juvenile has been arrested on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into a serious assault that took place in Ballyfermot in late December.

"He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said a garda spokesperson.

A first male juvenile, arrested on Wednesday of this week in connection with the assault, has now been released.

Previously, two young men appeared in court on January 7 after being charged in relation to the incident which took place near the Civic Offices on Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on December 30.

Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, and her male friend were seriously assaulted during the incident.

Alanna sustained a serious injury to her eye in the assault, while her friend was beaten and stabbed in the same attack.

