The man is the main suspect for two attacks in the area which took place 24 hours apart.
Man arrested in connection with St Stephen's Green assault on woman, 50s

Gardai believe the same person is responsible for a later attack on two men.

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 22:29
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 30s is currently questioned in connection with a series of attacks which left a woman in her 50s badly injured on Tuesday afternoon in the capital.

Gardai believe the same person is responsible for a later attack on two males, and both attacks are understood to be treated as random incidents.

The first assault, which left a woman in her 50s with a suspected broken nose, took place at about 4.15pm on Tuesday in St Stephen's Green.

The two male victims were then attacked in a second incident on Wednesday in the vicinity.

The man currently being questioned is the main suspect, and is being detained at Pearse St Garda station on Wednesday night under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

Gardaí are permitted to question him for up to 24 hours without charge. 

The suspect has no fixed address and has been staying in a hostel located very close to the scenes of the attacks.

CCTV from the area is being analysed to determine if it places the suspect at the scenes of the two attacks which took place 24 hours apart.

