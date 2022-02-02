Man and woman arrested in Kildare as stolen shotguns seized by gardaí

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested following an incident in Kildare earlier this week.

Two shotguns which have been identified as having been stolen in a recent burglary have also been seized.

On Monday January 31 at approximately 10.30pm, uniform gardaí on patrol on the N7 Northbound at Kill attempted to stop a vehicle for road traffic offences.

"The vehicle was involved in a collision when it struck a pole and a barrier after exiting at Junction 5, N7 Northbound Exit. There were no injuries as a result of the collision," said a garda spokesperson.

A bag containing two suspected shotguns was recovered by gardaí at the scene, and the driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her mid-40s, was arrested.

She is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

"These firearms have been identified as having been stolen in a recent burglary in the Eastern Region and have been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis," added the garda spokesperson.

The vehicle involved in this incident has also been seized for technical examination.

On Tuesday January 1, gardaí arrested a man in his early 60s who is also currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling between the Curragh Roundabout Junction 12 and the Old Kilcullen area between 6.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday January 31 and observed any activity that drew their attention or observed the movements of a black Toyota Avensis (O7 CN registered) and/or a red Volvo 40 (07 D registered), to come forward.

Any road users travelling along this route at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who observed the movements of these vehicles are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.