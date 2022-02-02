Male juvenile arrested as Ballyfermot assault probe continues

The assault left Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, with serious injuries.
04/01/2022 The scene on the Ballyfermot Road pictured this afternoon where Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, was left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbones and a ruptured eyeball on December 30. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 18:55
Rebecca Laffan

A male juvenile has been arrested today as part of an investigation into a serious assault that took place in Ballyfermot in late December.

"He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said a garda spokesperson who confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Alanna Quinn Idris sustained serious injury to her eye in the assault. Credit: alannaquinn_idris, Instagram
Previously, two young men appeared in court on January 7 after being charged in relation to the incident which took place near the Civic Offices on Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on December 30.

Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, and her male friend were seriously assaulted during the incident. 

Alanna sustained serious injury to her eye in the assault, while her friend was beaten and stabbed in the same attack.

Man and woman arrested in Kildare as stolen shotguns seized by gardaí

