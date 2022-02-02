Male juvenile arrested as Ballyfermot assault probe continues

A male juvenile has been arrested today as part of an investigation into a serious assault that took place in Ballyfermot in late December.
"He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said a garda spokesperson who confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Previously, two young men appeared in court on January 7 after being charged in relation to the incident which took place near the Civic Offices on Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on December 30.
Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, and her male friend were seriously assaulted during the incident.
Alanna sustained serious injury to her eye in the assault, while her friend was beaten and stabbed in the same attack.