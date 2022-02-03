Two-thirds of current inmates had previously served prison terms

Almost two-thirds of inmates in Irish prisons have already served prison sentences for previous crimes.

Figures provided by Justice Minister Helen McEntee to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín showed that on January 12, there were 3,821 people in custody. Of those, 2,296 had previously served prison sentences – accounting for 60% of inmates.

Describing it as an extraordinary figure, Mr Tóibín said it highlighted a societal problem as well as a systemic one.

He said better analysis was required of the figure and he stressed it would be valuable to have a breakdown of the crimes which have been committed by recidivists, particularly in relation to violent crimes and rape.

He added:

How many of these offences relate to such crimes, how many of these serious offenders were inappropriately released from prison only to rape again?”

He said he hoped the evaluation of the Justice Plan 2021 to be published shortly would include such a breakdown.

A separate evaluation of a pilot programmes produced in 2018 highlighted that 37% of participants in the programmes did not reoffend for two years.

But he said: “This means 63% did reoffend, that can hardly be considered progress. The evaluation produced in 2018 does not seem to mention education at all.

My heart breaks for the young people in our country who, just because of where they were born, are finding themselves stuck in a cycle of crime or drugs.

"There are people being born into houses where fathers are in prison, and where drug cartels are threatening their family for debts. How are these youngsters expected to escape a life of crime?”

He said there should be more investment in the access programme for third-level education to make it more accessible. And he said there also needed to be support for apprenticeships, to help young people escape the cycle of crime.