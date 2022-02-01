Girl who has accused Corkman of 16 sexual assaults could be cross-examined by him in trial

A 64-year-old man who insists on representing himself at a forthcoming trial by judge and jury on 16 counts of sexually assaulting a girl over a three-year period was warned about legal issues that might arise in a cross-examination.

The accused man was advised strongly by Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he should take up the offer of free legal aid for the appointment of a solicitor and a barrister to represent him.

As well as the risks to himself of not having legal representation, Judge Boyle also informed him of another issue that might arise if he was representing himself.

“It is my strong advice to get legal representation. It is the best way you have to defend yourself. I also want to advise you. There may well be issues of a person accused of sexual assault cross-examining a complainant,” Judge Boyle said.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly added: “The evidence in chief may be by DVD. That is an added complication in the case.” Judge Boyle said to the 64-year-old that she could not make it plainer for him.

The accused, who cannot be identified as it could identify the complainant, said: “I am not going to get legal aid.

I will defend my honour to the death.

"People say the truth is always the truth and cannot be changed.”

Judge Boyle said: “If you propose to cross-examine the complainant, the court will have to be very strict about the questions.” The accused said: “There is 16 of them (allegations) and there is no truth in one of them. It (cross-examination) will go until the 16th of them.”

Preliminary issues in the case were listed for mention on February 11 and the trial date is February 17.

No details were given about the nature of the alleged incidents which relate to a period between March 2012 and January 2016.