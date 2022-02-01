File to be sent to DPP over seizure of €220k worth of cannabis in Bantry

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are ongoing
Cannabis herb seized in Bantry on Monday Picture: Garda Info

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 09:18
Steven Heaney

A file is to be prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the seizure of €220,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Bantry, Co Cork.

Following an interaction with uniformed officers in the Bantry area at approximately 1pm on Monday, gardaí arrested one man and detained him Bantry Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A quantity of suspected cannabis herb was found on the man's person.

Gardaí then conducted a number of searches in the Bantry area where further quantities of suspected cannabis herb were recovered. 

In total, some €220,000 worth of the drug, pending analysis, was seized.

The arrested man, who is aged in his 30s, has since been released without charge, with a file on the matter due to be sent to the DPP.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are ongoing.

