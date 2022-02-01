Man, 50s, arrested following serious assault in Waterford

A man has been hospitalised and another has been arrested following a serious assault in Waterford.
The incident occurred at around 4.55pm yesterday evening in Carrickpherish.
The victim, a man in his early 30s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment after the attack. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A man in his 50s has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
He is currently detained at Waterford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1994.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.