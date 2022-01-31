Mother admits neglect and ill-treatment of her young daughter

A mother confessed to the ill-treatment of her own daughter over a six-year period when the child was aged between six and 12 years old.

The woman, who cannot be named as it would lead to the identification of the victim, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

There was one count on the indictment and she replied that she was guilty to that offence.

The count was of child neglect contrary to the Children Act 2001 and it stated: “She did on various dates between May 1, 2014, and May 4, 2020, at various locations in the county borough of Cork, being a person having custody of a child, namely (the complainant), did wilfully assault, ill-treat and neglect the said child and expose and allow the said child to be assaulted and ill-treated and neglected in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering and/or injury to the said child, and to affect the said child’s well-being.”

Judge Helen Boyle said because of the relationship between the parties none of them could be named in coverage of the case.

Prosecution barrister Donal O’Sullivan said a victim impact statement would be prepared.

Tom Creed, defence senior counsel, said the defence also required time for a report on the defendant from her treating psychiatrist.

In those circumstances, the case was adjourned until April 29.

The 50-year-old defendant was remanded on continuing bail to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in three months.

No evidence has yet been given in court on the background circumstances giving rise to the charges. It is anticipated this will be given at the sentencing hearing in April.