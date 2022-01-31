Trial of two men accused of murdering Cork chef sleeping homeless in tent delayed

Liz Dunphy

The trial of two men accused of murdering former Cork chef Timmy Hourihane has been adjourned until Wednesday.

James Brady, who is in his 20s, and Christopher O’Sullivan, who is in his 30s, are charged with the murder of Mr Hourihane, 53, who was homeless at the time of his death on October 13, 2019 in Cork city.

Mr O’Sullivan, of no fixed abode, faces an additional charge of criminal damage to a tent on the same date. Mr Brady was registered at an address at Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork city.

Although a jury arrived today to begin the murder trial at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court at Waterford Courthouse, Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy told the panel that they could leave and return on Wednesday at 10am.

The judge thanked the jury for their attendance.

“On Wednesday morning we will impanel a jury. You can expect to be dealing with a trial that will take two to three weeks,” Justice Murphy said.

Mr Hourihane, a father of one, was from Kilcrohane in Bantry, West Cork. A trained chef, he worked for the Hilton Hotel chain in the UK for some time.

But at the time of his death, he had been sleeping in a tent in the Mardyke area of Cork city near UCC. There were multiple tents in that area at the time.

Mr Hourihane was found injured and unconscious next to his tent and he later died at Cork University Hospital.