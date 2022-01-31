Man charged in connection with €16k cocaine seizure in Midleton

The drugs were seized at a property in Ballinacurra on Saturday
Man charged in connection with €16k cocaine seizure in Midleton

Drugs and paraphernalia seized by gardaí. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 09:40
Steven Heaney

A man has charged in connection with the seizure of €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Cork on Saturday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs, officers attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit, together with local Gardaí from Midleton Garda station, searched a man in his 20s on Saturday and discovered a quantity of cocaine in his possession.

Thereafter, he was arrested and brought to Midleton Garda station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In a follow-up search at a property in Ballinacurra, drug paraphernalia and €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine were uncovered and seized by gardaí.

The arrested man has now been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Midleton District Court on Thursday, February 3.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Gardaí seize €3.1m worth of drugs at Dublin Port Gardaí seize €3.1m worth of drugs at Dublin Port
Emergency Services Stock Man arrested at Dublin Airport as part of probe into €22m EU-wide online fraud
Ireland stock Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged sexual assault in Sligo
drug seizureGardaiPlace: Cork
<p>Under the criminal legal aid scheme, senior barristers command ‘brief’ fees of €7,127 for defending murder accused in the Central Criminal Court and €1,562 for each subsequent day after the first day.</p>

Over €73m spent on criminal legal aid in 2021, figures show

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices