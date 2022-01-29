Man arrested as €3.1m seized at Dublin Port

James the Customs Dog located 45kgs of cocaine concealed within the unit
Man arrested as €3.1m seized at Dublin Port

Gardaí said James the Customs dog located 45kg of cocaine concealed within the unit.

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 21:50
Ellen O'Regan

A man has been arrested after €3.1m worth of cocaine was seized in Dublin Port on Saturday.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement in Transnational Organised Crime A Joint Intelligence led operation was conducted involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

The operation stopped and searched a vehicle with a refrigerated unit in Dublin Port.

James the Customs Dog located 45kgs of cocaine concealed within the unit.

James the Customs dog found the cocaine.
James the Customs dog found the cocaine.

The drugs, which have an estimated value of €3.1 million, were subsequently seized.

A 46 year old male was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences, and is currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996, at Bridewell Garda Station.

No further information is available at this time.

More in this section

Ireland stock Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged sexual assault in Sligo
Cork teenager who caused Kimberly O’Connor's death in crash has sentence reduced Cork teenager who caused Kimberly O’Connor's death in crash has sentence reduced
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Limerick farmer jailed for raping ex-girlfriend loses appeal
<p>A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing. File Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Man arrested at Dublin Airport as part of probe into €22m EU-wide online fraud

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices