Man arrested as €3.1m seized at Dublin Port

A man has been arrested after €3.1m worth of cocaine was seized in Dublin Port on Saturday.
The seizure was made as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement in Transnational Organised Crime A Joint Intelligence led operation was conducted involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.
The operation stopped and searched a vehicle with a refrigerated unit in Dublin Port.
James the Customs Dog located 45kgs of cocaine concealed within the unit.
The drugs, which have an estimated value of €3.1 million, were subsequently seized.
A 46 year old male was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences, and is currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996, at Bridewell Garda Station.
No further information is available at this time.