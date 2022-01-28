Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged sexual assault in Sligo

Investigating officers wish to speak with two couples who walked through the grounds of Sligo IT at approximately 1.30am on Thursday morning
Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 18:49
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Sligo have appealed for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the town of Ballinode in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Investigating officers said they are "anxious" to speak with two couples who walked through the grounds of IT Sligo at approximately 1.30am yesterday.

They say these witnesses may be in a position to assist in the investigation.

"We would ask these witnesses, or anyone else who may have been in the area at the time, whether or not they believe they may have any information of assistance," a garda spokesperson said. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone number 1800 666 111.

GardaiPlace: Sligo
