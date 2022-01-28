Patient knocked down by mobility scooter on hospital corridor settles action

Woman, 78, attending outpatients' department for a back injury assessment at Tullamore Hospital was hit by scooter driven by staff member, court told
Woman claimed she was hit by a mobility scooter driven by a member of staff. She was knocked to the floor and suffered the fracture to her hip. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 17:11
Aodhan O’Faolain

A woman attending a hospital outpatients' department for a back injury assessment was knocked down in a corridor by a mobility scooter driven by a member of staff, the High Court heard.

Maureen Burke, 78, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, settled her action for damages on Friday against the HSE arising out of the accident at Tullamore Hospital on September 18, 2019.

Her hip was fractured in the incident and Ms Burke, who had led an independent life before the incident, had to use a Zimmer frame and crutches when she was discharged to her daughter's home after 13 days in hospital, it was claimed.

Ms Burke sued the HSE and Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told on Friday by Richard Kean SC, with Esther Earley BL, instructed by Michele Beirne of Beirne Gannon & Co solicitors, that the matter had been settled. Liability was accepted.

In her action, Ms Burke claimed she was attending outpatients in Tullamore for assessment of a back injury and was walking back from a CT scan along a corridor outside the orthopaedic department.

She claimed she was hit by a mobility scooter driven by a member of staff. She was knocked to the floor and suffered the fracture to her hip.

She claimed the scooter was driven in an unsafe and dangerous manner and the driver failed to keep a proper lookout, among other things.

It was also claimed that Ms Burke did not require any walking aids before the incident but it had adversely affected all aspects of her quality of life and resulted in loss of social contact. Since the incident, her confidence mobilising has been destroyed, it was claimed.

She continues to use a walking aid and is very nervous in case she has another fall, it was claimed.

She will require ongoing assistance and care as a result.

Welcoming the settlement and wishing Ms Burke well, Ms Justice Reynolds said it was "most unfortunate the lady was in hospital for one injury and picked up a second injury".

Woman who fears she won't see her children grow up settles cervical cancer smear case

