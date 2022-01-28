Father made 'grave error of judgement' in putting toddler on fuel tank of scrambler bike

Mini-scrambler motorbikes are terrorising residential areas around the country by the way they are being driven, a district court judge declared.

Judge Marie Keane made the comments at Cork District Court when she was dealing with an alleged case of child neglect arising out of one such incident.

A three-year-old girl was sitting on the petrol tank of a mini-scrambler motorbike as her dad drove across a bumpy track and now the child’s father has been prosecuted for neglect.

Gardaí testified that the track contained rabbit burrows and uneven stretches and that the child was sitting on the petrol tank between her dad’s hands without a helmet or any safety clothing.

The little girl’s father said he brought two of his children to the old railway line track at Lehenaghmore as a treat for an older child who was just out of the Children’s Hospital in Crumlin after receiving treatment, on June 1, 2020.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said this boy later died. On the day, the family trip to this track was by way of a treat after a long period in hospital.

Local resident contacted gardaí

However, a resident, whose home overlooks the track, contacted gardaí saying the little girl was in danger because of the way she was being carried on the mini-moped, or scrambler.

Garda Michael Harney and Detective Garda Kevin Higgins went to the scene and found the little girl had no helmet or protective gear.

“If the child came off the bike there would have been a serious accident. I spoke to [the child’s father]). He could see nothing wrong with the driving around the area.”

Mr Burke said the child and family agency Tusla investigated the complaint but closed their file.

Detective Garda Kevin Hastings said: “It is uneven ground. It is a dirty, mucky track with burrows for rabbits and badgers. Even an experienced rider could have a fall or crash and get injured.”

The defendant, who is not named here as it would identify the child whose identity is protected under the Children Act, said his daughter did have a helmet but when they got off the bike she took it off when she went looking for a rabbit and picking flowers and so forth.

Mr Burke said that with all of the lockdowns and restrictions this activity in June last year was only done to give the children some fun.

Judge Marie Keane said: “It might seem to be an inconsequential matter but it is a most serious matter – bikes going up and down at speed for two hours.

“[Resident] felt the matter was so serious to see the child sitting on the fuel tank that he reported it.

'Grave error of judgement'

“This was a grave error of judgement to place a three-year-old child on a fuel tank of a motorbike.

“These scrambler bikes are an absolute nuisance and are terrorising people in all sorts of residential areas because of the manner in which they are being driven.

“I am satisfied the child in this case was not distressed in any way. That was because I suspect she was well used to this type of behaviour.

“It will not be tolerated.”

The judge accepted the alleged ill-treatment/neglect was “a grave error of judgement”.

She said it would be struck out on payment of €200 by the child’s father to the unit of Crumlin hospital where his late son was treated.