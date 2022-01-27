Next time 'bring your toothbrush' judge warns man, 69, who put his wife in fear

A 69-year-old man who put his wife in fear by shouting at her was told by the sentencing judge in court that if it happens again: “Bring your toothbrush.”

The judge warned she would not tolerate his "nonsense".

On this occasion, the accused man, who was never in trouble in his life, was given the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act. But Judge Marie Keane warned him that if it happened again he would not be so lucky.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident dated back to August 19, 2021.

Gardaí were called to a reported domestic disturbance and they arrived to find the defendant’s wife in a clearly distressed state.

She said her husband shouted at her that she was an "animal" and a "pig" and "an unfit mother". He shouted through the bathroom door at her, Sgt Kelleher said.

The sergeant added: “She was in fear of what might happen if she did not call the gardaí.”

The defendant had no previous convictions of any kind.

Judge Marie Keane noted the accused was “one year short of his 70th birthday".

“They have been married 46 years. This is a man who worked all his life. Shouting through the bathroom door was the high water mark of the incident.

“The relationship has unfortunately broken down. They live in the house together,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Marie Keane said, “This is truly appalling – someone at your hour of life coming in to court with this kind of unacceptable behaviour. She is your wife. She is entitled to some respect by virtue of the fact that she is your wife.”

Judge Keane said on this occasion she would dismiss the charge of breaching the protection order by putting his wife in fear.

However, the judge warned: “Come back before the court and you can bring your toothbrush because I won’t tolerate this nonsense.”