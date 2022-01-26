Two mean arrested after body of elderly man brought to post office in bid to claim pension

Gardaí have now confirmed that two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in Carlow on Wednesday
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time. File Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 22:54
Dominic McGrath (PA) and Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested two men after the body of an elderly man was brought to a post office in Co Carlow last Friday.

Peadar Doyle, 66, was brought to a post office on the Staplestown Road by two men.

It has been alleged that an attempt was made by the men to claim Mr Doyle's pension.

It was later discovered that the man had died. 

While the exact cause of his death is yet to be determined, it is understood that foul play has been ruled out.

Locals in Carlow last week spoke of their shock at the incident, which has generated significant attention across Ireland and further afield.

Gardaí have now confirmed that two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in Carlow on Wednesday.

The men are being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at different garda stations in the Kilkenny/Carlow division.

They can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Body of man found onMadison Road, Kilmainham

Three men arrested in operation targeting organised crime in Limerick

