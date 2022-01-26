Seven scamblers and a squad bike seized in garda raids

Some of the scramblers seized during the operation. Picture: Garda Info

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 20:17
Steven Heaney

Seven scrambler motorbikes and one quad bike have been seized in garda raids in Dublin this morning. 

As part of an operation, targeting the illegal use of scrambler motorbikes in the Ballyfermot and Clondalkin area in recent times, a total of five residential properties were searched under warrant.

The searches took place on foot of investigations into a number of incidents of criminal damage in public parks and endangerment to members of the public by the users of high-powered motorbikes.

The quad bike seized during the searches. Picture: Garda Info
Seven scrambler motorbikes and one quad bike were seized. 

Two of the bikes have been confirmed as stolen and investigating gardaí say they are in the process of returning them to their rightful owners.

No arrests were made during this morning's operation but a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Place: Dublin
