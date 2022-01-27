Dublin man caught with €180k worth of cannabis in Cork to face charges

Accused charged with possession of cannabis, having the drug for sale or supply and the charge of having the cannabis for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000
Dublin man arrested with an alleged stash of €180,000 worth of cannabis in Castlemartyr in East Cork in October 2020, was formally charged in the case. File picture

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

A Dublin man arrested with an alleged stash of €180,000 worth of cannabis in Castlemartyr in East Cork in October 2020, was formally charged in the case.

Detective Garda Tony Holmes arrested 32-year-old Wayne McNamara of Innis Thiar, Tallaght, Dublin, for the purpose of charging him.

He charged him with possession of cannabis, having the drug for sale or supply and the charge of having the cannabis for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000. 

This threshold figure carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years on conviction, unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

All three charges relate to Elm Grove, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, on October 27, 2020.

It is alleged the cannabis had a street value of €180,000.

There is a money-laundering charge related to €88,000 in cash allegedly seized at the Dublin address on the same date.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Marie Keane adjourned the case until March 8 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence at Cork District Court.

#CourtsPlace: Cork
