'Hormones have kicked in' for love-struck Cork teenager who repeatedly broke bail curfew

A 16-year-old on strict bail conditions relating to an assault causing harm charge blamed young love and romance for repeatedly breaching his curfew.

Garda Mary-Jane Somers applied to have bail revoked because the teenager is failing to keep his nightly 9pm curfew on a charge from November of assault causing harm. Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused did not appreciate the seriousness of the matter where gardaí were back in court applying for the second time to have his bail revoked because of his repeated failures to keep conditions.

The teenager’s mother let out a laugh at the in camera hearing in Cork District Court when solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said on her son’s behalf: “He has discovered romance recently. He is just 16. Hormones have kicked in and rational thought and thinking of bail conditions have gone out the door.”

Garda Somers said she and her colleagues have been calling to the accused’s house to make sure he is keeping to his curfew to be home by 9pm. She said that she called in person twice last week at around 10.30pm one night and closer to 11pm another night and he was not home.

Garda Somers said the accused was also failing to abide by a condition to sign on daily at his local garda station. The assault causing harm charge relates to November 23, 2021, in Cork city.

Mr Kelleher said of the 16-year-old: “He has been seeing a lot of his girlfriend. It is a new romance. Apart from that his mother is really pleased with how he is turning the corner. He has never been in custody.”

Judge Keane asked: “Will you tell me why he is not signing on at the garda station.” Mr Kelleher said: “He is seriously involved in this relationship. It has been taking up all his spare time. He is in (education centre) Monday to Friday. When he is not there he is trying to link up with her but she has no curfew conditions.

“It is stupid not obeying the conditions and putting himself in jeopardy. I am begging you to give him one more chance,” Mr Kelleher said.

He has gotten involved in a situation where young love has come into the equation.

Sgt Lyons reminded Judge Keane that this was the second time gardaí had applied to revoke his bail because of the teenager’s failure to abide by his conditions.

“I don’t think romance can be put forward as a viable explanation – this is a serious charge and should be taken as such by the accused.”

Judge Keane said to the teenager: “This is nothing short of daft. You are seriously telling me you are under the spell of a 16-year-old. If you are in that state of stupidity you definitely need to go to Oberstown (detention centre for teenagers). Why are you not obeying the curfew?”

The 16-year-old replied: “I don’t know.” The judge said: “You are pathologically lazy and bold.” The judge put the case back one week with the accused on continuing bail – including the 9pm curfew and signing on conditions.

Judge Keane said he would be going to Oberstown next week if he did not comply with his bail conditions – “and your girlfriend won’t be allowed up there I can tell you.”