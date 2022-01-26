Man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy due in court this morning

A man charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, Co Offaly is due to appear in court again this morning.
Jozef Puska, 31, with an address of Lynally Grove in Co Offaly, was brought before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Wednesday, January 19.
He was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison.
Mr Puska is accused of killing the 23-year-old school teacher who was attacked while out running along the Grand Canal near Tullamore, on Wednesday, January 12.
He has been granted legal aid and provided with an interpreter for his legal proceedings.
Mr Puska will appear before Cloverhill District Court in Dublin later this morning.