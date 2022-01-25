Armed gardaí called to man snorting cocaine who barricaded himself into Cork hostel

A Dublin man who was snorting cocaine barricaded himself into a room at a hostel in Cork and gardaí from the armed response unit were called to the scene.

Sergeant John Kelleher described the incident that unfolded at Sheila’s hostel on Wellington Road, Cork.

The sergeant said Shane Roche of Fatima Mansions, Dublin, was observed behaving erratically at the hostel.

“He barricaded himself into a room. Gardaí arrived at the scene but were unable to get in. They were concerned about his safety and members of the armed response unit were called.

“He was in possession of bags of cocaine. He admitted possession for his own use. The street value of the cocaine was €945,” Sgt Kelleher said.

The defendant had a conviction from Dublin Circuit Court for having drugs for sale or supply, for which he got a suspended jail term.

The offence at Sheila’s hostel happened before that Dublin drugs conviction.

Judge Alec Gabbett said: “What concerns me is that he was elevated sufficiently to barricade himself into the room.”

Diane Hallahan, defence solicitor, said Shane Roche did not realise the street value of the cocaine was that high and thought it was closer to €300.

“He is highly apologetic. He is coming before the court with three certificates of clear urinalysis and he has started counselling for his issues.

“He has no recollection whatsoever of the night in question [July 31, 2020].

“He was at a low ebb. He was abusing intoxicants. Such was the concern for him that night that an ambulance had to be called. He was very depressed.

“It took him some time to deal with it. He was trying to bury his head in the sand.

“He was highly intoxicated on the night – there was white powder on his face when the gardaí met him. He wants me to thank the gardaí for the way they dealt with him that night. He has taken steps to turn his life around. He wants me to apologise,” Ms Hallahan said.

Judge Alec Gabbett imposed a six-month jail term, suspended for a period of two years, noting the accused was getting his life back together. The suspended sentence was imposed on the two charges of obstructing gardaí and possession of cocaine for his own use.