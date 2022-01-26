Cork man with suspended sentences should be 'living as quietly as church mouse'

A judge told a man who was out on the road shouting and causing a drunken disturbance – even though he had two suspended jail terms hanging over him – that he should have been as quiet as a church mouse in his circumstances.

Richard French, 37, of Nutley Avenue, Mahon, pleaded guilty to public order charges arising out of the incident.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred on June 26, 2021.

“Richard French was on Avenue de Rennes causing a nuisance. He was abusive to members of the public and to gardaí,” Sgt Kelleher said.

The accused was arrested at the scene and charged with engaging in threatening behaviour and being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

147 previous convictions

Richard French had 147 previous convictions including 10 for being drunk and a danger and five for engaging in threatening behaviour.

French also has two suspended prison sentences, amounting to a total of several months hanging over him on condition that he would keep the peace.

Judge Alec Gabbett commented: “You would think he would be living as quietly as the proverbial church mouse. If I have suspended sentences hanging over me, I would not be going outside the front door.”

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused was pleading guilty but was working on his rehabilitation.

Judge Gabbett said he would fine French €100 for his threatening behaviour and take the drunkenness into consideration but that the convictions would trigger the possible revocation of the suspensions on the earlier sentences.

This matter was adjourned for a month for Judge Olann Kelleher to consider whether the latest offences should trigger activation of the suspended terms.