Cork man jumped walls and ran across gardens to avoid drug search by gardaí

Accused ran from the gardaí from a house on Fairfield Road to avoid a personal search for drugs
Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

Gardaí went to carry out a drugs search at a house and a young man at the scene took off on foot, jumping walls and running across gardens to get away from officers.

Jamie O’Brien, of 16 Meadow Walk, The Meadows, Hollyhill, Cork, ran from the gardaí from a house at Fairfield Road to avoid a personal search for drugs.

Now the young man has been given a four-month suspended sentence for obstructing the drugs search.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the obstruction at Cork District Court.

Gardaí went to a property on Fairfield Road, Farranree, Cork, at lunchtime on May 5, 2020, and were about to conduct a drugs search under warrant at the scene.

“Jamie O’Brien fled the scene when he was told he was going to be searched.

“He was pursued on foot by gardaí. The pursuit lasted about five minutes, with Jamie O’Brien jumping over walls and running through properties.

“He eventually gave himself up at Onslow Gardens.

“Jamie O’Brien was arrested and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station. He was searched but no items were located,” Sgt Lyons said.

The accused man, who was on crutches at Cork District Court at his sentencing hearing, was represented by Diane Hallahan, solicitor.

Ms Hallahan accepted that the young man did run from gardaí in panic but that he made his way back and gave himself up shortly afterwards.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that in the circumstances, he would imposed a four-month suspended jail term on Jamie O’Brien for obstructing the drugs search.

