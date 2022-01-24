Cork farmer on animal cruelty charges to be sentenced next month

Sentencing of a Cork farmer for animal cruelty two years ago has been put back until February 25.

Tadhg Cashman, 51, of Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, returned to Cork District Court where his solicitor Anne Tait said he had completed the reconstruction of all the fencing around his farm.

This work – recommended by veterinary inspector Edward Myers – was ordered by Judge Olann Kelleher before sentencing could take place.

While Ms Tait confirmed the works had been completed, Sergeant Pat Lyons said the prosecution had only just been informed of the completion of the works and would need some time to verify this.

Judge Kelleher said he would finalise the case, which has been in court a number of times, on February 25. The judge said even if the work was not done, he would be finalising the sentencing one way or another next month.

The farm at the centre of the case is at Castletreasure on the outskirts of Cork City, where animal cruelty was detected.

Cashman was prosecuted for animal cruelty and related charges and given three months to put all matters in order on his farm.

Veterinary inspector Edward Myers said previously that he visited the farm on Thursday, May 27, 2021. In compliance with the requirements made by the Department of Agriculture and direction of the court, “Mr Cashman has disposed of all of his breeding farm animals.”

The inspector said Mr Cashman now had five non-breeding animals and had also repaired sheds and farm buildings for the protection of his animals. What remained to be done at that stage was the repairing of fencing.

The defendant pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to causing unnecessary suffering to animals, failing to arrange burial of carcasses and two counts related to failure to fence his lands to restrict the movement of animals in February 2020.

Sergeant James Sweeney visited the 110-acre farm on February 17, 2020, where the carcass of a dead animal was found near a shed. Sgt Sweeney said: “We walked the 110 acres with Tadhg Cashman. Numerous animals in various stages of decomposition were found around the farm. Little or no fences were present and the animals had no shed or shelter and there was no grazing available.”

Sgt Sweeney said: “The issue is not wanton neglect. It is more an issue of capability.” Ms Tait said Tadhg Cashman lived completely alone and was isolated.